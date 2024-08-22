Shargeek’s new 140W 20,000mAh transparent power bank with a display hits $99 Amazon low

While you can still grab Sharkgeek’s 24,000mAh power bank at $143 instead of its $180 usual price, we just spotted another solid deal on its more compact sibling. The brand’s official storefront on Amazon is offering its 20,000mAh 140W power bank at $99 shipped once you clip the on-page $17 off coupon. Today’s deal knocks this brand-new $116 power bank below $100 for the first time, marking the lowest price we have tracked. Head below for more details.

Shargeek has some of the best-looking power banks in the business and this one is no different. It has a transparent shell with a display on the front that sits next to the electronic components, giving you a detailed look at the power status and charging performance. This airline-safe power bank sports a 100W USB-C and a 40W USB-A port using which you can charge two devices simultaneously. Its 20,000mAh battery is enough to charge an iPhone or an iPad multiple times, and it also supports pass-through charging.

If you’re looking for a more compact alternative, then check out Baseus’ 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini at $10, down from its usual price of $30.

Shargeek 140 power bank features:

140W Max Output: 100W USB-C and 40W USB-A ports charge two devices. MacBook Pro from 0 to 50% in 40 minutes

Airline-safe Capacity: 20000mAh/72Wh capacity to charge iPhone 15 4 times, and iPad 2 times, MacBook Pro 1 time. All-day battery anxiety relief

High-quality Battery: Houses advanced Samsung batteries, enhancing safety, longevity, and efficiency with low heat generation

LCD Smart Display: Power status and charging performance check at a glance

All-Round Protection: With multi-layer protection to shield charging safety

Universal Compatibility: Supports PD3.0 up to 100W, and QC3.0, QC4.0, PD2.0, Apple5V/2.4A, BC1.2, AFC, FCP charging protocols for over 1000 devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!