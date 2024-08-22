At just $10, it’s hard to beat Baseus’ 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini with a built-in USB-C cable (62% off)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBaseus
62% off $10

The official Baseus storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini with built-in USB-C cable for $9.99 Prime shipped. This deal is available in three colorways: Nebulous Purple, Pine Green, and Stellar Yellow. Don’t have Prime? You can still dodge shipping fees when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. Having launched for $30 back in April, it has spent most of its time at $26 over the last few months. Today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low, making now a superb time to cash in on this compact power bank. Learn more down below.

This gorgous power bank comes in several several colorways, and I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them. A headlining feature of this power bank is a built-in USB-C cable. It can not only be used to dish out 20W of power, but also can refuel the power bank itself at 18W, making it a versatile solution that’s ready to replenish your devices with its 5,200mAh capacity.

There are plenty of power banks on sale right now, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your needs. You’ll even find LISEN’s magnetic Apple Watch offering at $14 Prime shipped. On the higher end, there’s also Anker’s powerful 200W solution with a massive 20,000mAh capacity and integrated display at $100.

Baseus 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini features:

  • Built-in USB-C Cable: The USB C power bank has a built-in USB-C cable that supports fast charging of most Android smartphones, iPad tablets, and Airpods fully wireless earphones. The built-in cable supports both PD20W output and PD18W input.
  • Cute Design: This mini power bank is designed with Popsicle popular summer sweets，neutralizing colorful gradients with translucent materials to fit various situations. With this stylish battery than the normal black model, you will be happy to not only charge your phone but also feel like you are charging yourself. Miniature design that can be held in one hand, just for portability and easy to use.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Baseus

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Save up to 76% on official Samsung Galaxy S24 cases fro...
Anker delivers the black OG AirPods with USB-C you̵...
Belkin’s rubberized 6mm AirTag wallet card neatly...
Save 50% on Rexing’s CCS to Tesla EV charger adapter ...
Merrell takes 30% off best-sellers including hiking boo...
Sync up your home and travel charger like I did with Ba...
New low hits Anker’s latest waterproof Soundcore ...
Today’s best iOS price drops: Dawncaster RPG, Spo...
Load more...
Show More Comments