At just $10, it’s hard to beat Baseus’ 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini with a built-in USB-C cable (62% off)

The official Baseus storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini with built-in USB-C cable for $9.99 Prime shipped. This deal is available in three colorways: Nebulous Purple, Pine Green, and Stellar Yellow. Don’t have Prime? You can still dodge shipping fees when you check out with $35 or more in your cart. Having launched for $30 back in April, it has spent most of its time at $26 over the last few months. Today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low, making now a superb time to cash in on this compact power bank. Learn more down below.

This gorgous power bank comes in several several colorways, and I don’t think you can go wrong with any of them. A headlining feature of this power bank is a built-in USB-C cable. It can not only be used to dish out 20W of power, but also can refuel the power bank itself at 18W, making it a versatile solution that’s ready to replenish your devices with its 5,200mAh capacity.

There are plenty of power banks on sale right now, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your needs. You’ll even find LISEN’s magnetic Apple Watch offering at $14 Prime shipped. On the higher end, there’s also Anker’s powerful 200W solution with a massive 20,000mAh capacity and integrated display at $100.

Baseus 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini features:

Built-in USB-C Cable: The USB C power bank has a built-in USB-C cable that supports fast charging of most Android smartphones, iPad tablets, and Airpods fully wireless earphones. The built-in cable supports both PD20W output and PD18W input.

Cute Design: This mini power bank is designed with Popsicle popular summer sweets，neutralizing colorful gradients with translucent materials to fit various situations. With this stylish battery than the normal black model, you will be happy to not only charge your phone but also feel like you are charging yourself. Miniature design that can be held in one hand, just for portability and easy to use.

