Amazon’s flagship 2024 wireless Ring Doorbell Pro with Bird’s Eye returns to $150 Prime Day low (Reg. $230)

Just after the reveal of its next-generation entry-level model that is up for pre-order at $100 ahead of next month’s release, Amazon has now dropped the price on the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell Pro. This sought-after model debuted earlier this year and just saw its very first price drop for Prime Day last month. But if you missed out, Amazon has now brought that deal back at $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this flagship offering is seeing a frankly surprising 35% or $80 price drop today to match the lowest we have ever tracked with only the second discount to date.

The all-new wireless Ring Battery Doorbell Pro lands at the top of the brand’s lineup with a host of flagship features you can now score at the lowest we have seen yet.

As detailed in our launch coverage, this model keeps an eye on your front porch with “radar-powered 3D Motion Detection” as well as Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View that allow users to “configure Bird’s Eye Zones up to 30-feet away on an overhead map of your property to pinpoint movement only where it matters.”

It, of course, delivers live feeds of what’s going on out there, but with high-res 1,536p Head-to-Toe HD+ video and enhanced imaging sensors that “deliver clarity and clear color that doesn’t quit after the sun goes down—only on Battery Doorbell Pro.”

For a more in-depth look at the features and specs, everything you need to know is waiting right here.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro features:

Head-to-Toe View — Head-to-Toe HD+ Video in 1536p gives you an expanded field of view so you can see more of who’s at your front door.

3D Motion Detection — Configure Bird’s Eye Zones up to 30′ away on an overhead map of your property to pinpoint movement only where it matters.

Low-Light Sight — Our enhanced imaging sensors deliver clarity and clear color that doesn’t quit after the sun goes down—only on Battery Doorbell Pro.

Convenient Power — Powered by a Quick Release Battery Pack for quick and easy recharging.

Works with Alexa — Connect with Alexa on compatible Echo devices to enable announcements and Two-Way Talk for convenient in-home monitoring.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!