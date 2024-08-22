An ocular symphony awaits with Govee’s TV Backlight 3 Lite kit that syncs with your media from $75

Through its official Amazon storefront, Govee is now offering its TV Backlight 3 Lite Kit for $119.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. You’d normally be looking at a $150 price tag for this package kit, with discounts usually keeping above $127. We saw it first hit $120 a few days after releasing back during Memorial Day sales and hold at that price for a short period before falling lower to the $105 low at the top of June. Last month’s Prime Day event saw the return to $120, with today’s deal coming in as the first chance since to snag it again at this low of a price. You’re looking at a solid 20% markdown here that drops costs back to the second-lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find a smaller $75 package option for this device below as well.

Upgrade your ambient lighting with this new backlight kit and prepare your eyes for a decadent ocular feast and visual symphony of color to sync along with whatever media you fancy. Within the package is a 11.8-foot RGBICW TV LED backlight and two 15-inch smart light bars that have been equipped with a Fish-Eye Correction camera for a more expansive range that gives you far more accurate color-matching and reactive functionality.

It not only analyses the on-screen colors, but also your audio too – plus, you can go hands-free with voice controls by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant, with more custimization options through the Govee Home app. Head below to learn more. There’s also a regular package for this device that ditches the two smart light bars and is also discounted at $75, down from $90.

Another popular favorite folks often add to their home setups is Govee’s Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack that just fell by $100 yesterday and is sitting at a new all-time low price. These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer. You can also find more upgrades to bring smart functionality into your home or space in our smart home hub, like Ring’s Pan-Tilting Indoor Smart cam that lets you see every angle of the room with its motorized base – remotely controlled via your smartphone.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite Kit features:

The Next Level DreamView Experience: This upgraded kit combines the 11.8ft RGBICW TV LED Backlight with two 15-Inch smart light bars, equipped with Fish-Eye Correction camera expanding the effective range for more accurate color-matching and fuller reactive atmosphere lighting.

Upgraded 4-in-1 Light Beads: Added with an extra warm white chip into the color mix, a purer white tone and the improved pixel density making the lighting effect more vivid and natural, this Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite Kit is upgraded to oomph up immersive movie watching and gaming.

Combined Video & Audio Syncing: This smart TV lighting system not only twinkles and changes brightness in sync with the visuals onscreen but also syncs with the sounds, creating the Ultimate Home Theater Experience.

Gravitational Hanging Design for Camera: Simplify installation and adapt for ultra-thin TVs. You can use the adhesive to stabilize it without wobble, when installing the camera.

Smart Voice and App Control: Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant for hands-free voice control of colors, modes, and effects. Experience in-depth Govee Home App smart features including DIY color & effects customization, light scheduling, and music modes.

