Amazon’s new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Smart Cam sees its very first deal today at $60 (25% off)

After seeing the return of all-time low Prime Day pricing on the new flagship wireless Ring Doorbell Pro, Amazon is stepping in today with the very first chance to save on the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam as well. This model debuted for the first time back in May as the brand’s first-ever smart integrated pan-tilt camera and it has now dropped down to $59.99 shipped in the black and white colorways. Regularly $80, this is 25% off the going rate and the very first deal we have tracked to deliver a subsequent Amazon all-time low. The more colorful editions in Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight are finally available for purchase now, but there’s no deals on those options.

As detailed in our launch coverage, the new smart Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is a first for the brand. It allows owners to see every angle of the room by way of a motorized base you can control with your smartphone to adjust the tilt and to pan left and right when needed (360-degree pan coverage and 169-degree vertical tilt).

The adjustable nature of the device also joins the expected suite of smart cam features including HD live view video, color night vision, two way talk, and real-time motion alert features – “it notifies customers in the Ring app, allowing them to respond in real-time and talk with anyone on the other end directly through the Cam’s built-in microphone and speaker.”

Get a complete breakdown of what the new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam can bring to your smart home right here alongside details on what you get without even paying for the monthly subscription.

And then head over to our smart home hub for the rest of this week’s best deals.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam features:

See all around — Control your view with Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam, featuring a smooth 360° view you control from your phone.

Find your perfect angle — Pan 360° around your home and tilt up and down, all in the Ring app.

Know and respond in real time — View and respond to activity with Live View and Two-Way Talk.

See clearly, day or night — Get a clearer picture at any hour with HD Video and Color Night Vision.

Easy DIY install — Easy to install and use. Just plug and place to secure any space.

Match your style — Choose from a variety of different color options to elevate any space.

Additional protection — With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days (photos for 7 days), and share videos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!