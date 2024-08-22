Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank with 200W max output and onboard display drops to $100

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its display-equipped 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within $10 of the best offers we have tracked this year on both the black and golden variants that are now sale here today. The airline-ready power station lands with double the battery-capacity of your average power bank while delivering some serious output power at up to 200W. Head below for more details.

There are a pair of USB-C outputs alongside a USB-A port for your legacy gear. Like most power banks, the 200W here is split between the ports, and output power depends on how many you are using at once. But either way, both USB-C jacks will deliver 100W each when used simultaneously and with all three in use, you’ll receive 100W, 60W, and 40W.

Then there’s the smart display. This really takes things up a notch, offering a more premium look and feel while delivering real-time information on “remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output, giving you complete control and visibility over the power bank.”

This unit ships with the 20,000mAh power bank itself (obviously), a USB-C charging cable, a travel pouch, and 2-year warranty.

If you’re looking to take it up another notch though, Anker’s brand new Prime power stations are a great option. These models trade out the portable power bank-style designs for some serious onboard display action at home:

Anker 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank features:

200W Total Output: Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency.

Lightning-Fast Recharge: The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. Note: When the power bank is fully depleted (screen inactive), the base charging will automatically shut off. Please recharge via the USB-C port first to restore base charging functionality.

Power On the Move: With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

