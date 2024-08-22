Leave that Apple Watch cable behind with LISEN’s magnetic power bank at $14 (New low, 35% off)

Head over Amazon and you’ll find the official LISEN storefront offering its 1,200mAh Apple Watch Power Bank for $14.03 Prime shipped once the on-page 35% off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, you can still avoid shipping fees when checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Typically sold for close to $22, we can confirm that you are locking in nearly $8 in savings. Even better, this ushers in a brand new all-time low. Learn more about this power bank down below.

While there happens to be what feels like a never-ending supply of power banks for iPhones, iPads, and even MacBooks, the same cannot be said for Apple Watch. Solutions like this still aren’t very common, and now is your chance to score one at a discount, as well. This LISEN offering fits on your keychain and wields a 1,200mAh capacity. An integrated USB-C cable ensures that you can top it off without needing to carry around a cable.

If you’re wearing an outdated Apple Watch or are ready to finally pick one up, we just spotted the refurbished 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 at $235. This release is only one generation old and still packs plenty of power at an impressively-low price. And if you want a tidy way to top off your Apple Watch or even MagSafe AirPods, check out this elago Charging Pad at a new $7.50 low.

LISEN 1,200mAh Apple Watch Power Bank features:

KEYCHAIN SIZE,ULTRA PORTABILITY: One of the smallest and lightest for Apple watch portable charger. The actual size of the travel for Apple watch charger is 2.7 x 1.5 x 0.6 inch as small as car keychain (50% smaller than original power bank) ,actual weight is 1.7oz(as light as 1 egg). You can store it in pocket, suitcase easily.

BUILT-IN LINE DESIGN:the “snap on” cable design, you can not only easily attach the portable charger to your keys,but also stops you from having the worry of forgetting the charging cable.what’s more,this all-in-one design portable iWatch charger not only allows you to charge wirelessly on the go, but also acts as a wired for Apple watch charger. Two experiences for the price of one.

