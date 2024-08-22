Belkin’s regularly up to $150 3-in-1 official 15W MagSafe charger falls back to $76 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with official 15W MagSafe charging down at $75.99 shipped. This is a regularly $150 charging unit that currently fetches as much directly from Belkin and in the official Apple online storefront. Today’s deal knocks a sizable 49% off the MSRP to deliver one off the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This model fetched closer to the full $150 at Amazon during the first half of the year before it saw a few notable price drop starting earlier this summer – today’s deal matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and only the second time it has fallen this low there in the black colorway.

You’re looking at a 3-in-1 charging solution that provides dedicated charging pads for your iPhone, AirPods (or other wireless charging earbuds), and your Apple Watch. While the Qi2 models are all the rage right now, and for good reason, this model features the official 15W of MagSafe power anyway. While that feature tends to fetch a serious premium – look no further than the regular price tag here, today’s deal puts this model in the mid-tier price range and relatively on par with many of the better Qi2 models we have seen on sale – today’s deal is well below the brand’s new Qi2 3-in-1 model right now.

The Apple Watch fast charging action also includes the cable and power adapter you’ll need to run the unit.

If you’re not convinced on this model, don’t miss our exclusive deal on the comparable Nomad variant that lands with a similar form-factor and 15W specs – it’s 30% off, but it’s not going to be as affordable as the Belkin is today though. And on that note, be sure to scope out the new Nomad metal/glass 15W Qi2 Stand One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that debuted for the first time yesterday too.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

Compatible with various smartphones, this pad is recognized by entities such as Yahoo, CNN Underscored, and more for its built-in MagSafe, with Forbes stating it’s the “best charging pad for Apple Watch Series 7 users.” Power your apple ecosystem with this Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless iPhone Charger Pad – the perfect charging station for iPhone 12 and newer, Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods. This MagSafe charger is compatible with Apple fast charging and can quickly power an iPhone at speeds up to 15 watts, also supporting fast charging for Apple Watch Series 9 and 8.

