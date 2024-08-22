Best price of the year hits Razer’s Kaira X wired gaming headset at $40 (33% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Razer’s Kaira X wired gaming headset in white to $39.99 shipped on Amazon. This is regularly a $60 gaming headset which is now seeing a solid $20 discount. Today’s 33% discount on its usual going rate knocks it down to the lowest price we have tracked for it this year. It hasn’t been this low since December last year, making it a great time to snag one for your battlestation. Razer’s signature black variant with green accents is also down to $45 with a lighter 25% discount. Head below for more details.

Razer’s Kaira X is a simple-looking headset that uses a 3.5mm connector for wired connections. The attached wire has in-line controls for volume and a microphone mute toggle, and the headset also comes with a built-in cardioid microphone. It’s fitted with Razer’s Triforce Titanium 50mm drivers for crisp audio, and you also get soft and breathable foam earcups for a comfortable fit. This officially licensed Xbox accessory can also be used with pretty much any device that accepts a 3.5mm connection.

If you’re looking for something a bit more premium, then check out SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7P wireless gaming headset at $126. It supports 360-degree spatial audio and is down from its usual price of $180. Deals on other gaming gear are waiting for you at our PC gaming deals hub.

Razer Kaira X wired gaming headset features:

TRIFORCE TITANIUM 50MM DRIVERS —The Razer Kaira X features cutting-edge drivers that can tune highs, mids, and lows separately—producing brighter, clearer sound with richer trebles and more powerful bass

HYPERCLEAR CARDIOID MIC — The bendable mic has improved housing and pickup for amazing voice capture that suppresses noise from the back and sides—supported by mic monitoring and game/chat balance to ensure optimal levels

FLOWKNIT MEMORY FOAM EAR CUSHIONs — Its breathable weave minimizes sweat and heat build-up, while the ultra-soft foam’s improved density greatly reduces the headset’s clamping force for snug support during gaming marathons

ON-HEADSET CONTROLS — Toggle settings easily for on-the-fly adjustments with a microphone mute button and volume slider located conveniently underneath the left earcup

