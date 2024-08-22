Give MagSafe AirPods or Apple Watch a resting place with elago’s Charging Pad at new $7.50 low (24% off)

Drop by the official elago storefront over at Amazon to find its Apple Watch & MagSafe AirPods Charging Pad for $7.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in their cart. The coupon joins a $2 price drop to usher in a markdown that takes 24% off the usual amount you’d generally spend. Another notable fact is that you’re looking at the first discount to date, which subsequently delivers a new all-time low. You can learn more about this charging accessory down below.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking an Apple Watch or a pair of MagSafe AirPods, this accessory is ready to help streamline your setup. Simply slip your existing Apple Watch charger inside to have a dedicated charging pad that will no longer slip and slide around like the puck usually does. And in case you weren’t aware, that puck can also charge AirPods that have a compatible case. This includes AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 cases that have MagSafe.

If you’re thinking you would like an extra Apple Watch charging cable now, you’re in luck. The official Apple solution is down to $15 Prime shipped. This works out to an impressive 48% discount, making now a superb time to pick up a spare. And for when you’re away from a wall or car outlet, be sure to check out Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime 200W Power Bank at $100.

elago Apple Watch & MagSafe AirPods Charging Pad features:

elago’s new magnetic charging pad is compatible with the Apple Watch charging cable and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 / 6 / 7 charging cable.

Conveniently charge your device! Charging is compatible with Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Watch 5 / 6 / 7 (if Galaxy Watch charger is installed). Keep the Magnetic Charger Pad on your bedside night stand or on your work desk to make charging your devices that much easier!

