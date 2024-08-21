Official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable now starting at $15 Prime shipped (48% off)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $29 charger with the attached 1-meter cable and a sizable 48% in savings. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, coming within a few cents of the all-time low before that. It’s not the newer USB-C model that is selling for $29 right now, but if you’re just looking for an extra Apple Watch charging solution that lands at the cost of a few cups coffee, most folks have some USB-A wall adapters laying around at this point.

Today’s deal lands at $5 under the previous deal price we spotted at Woot and $7 under the USB-C variant. It is also worth noting that Apple still sells this USB-A model in its official online storefront at $29.

USB-A or not, it is compatible with all Apple Watch models from the very first iterations right through to the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 – this model is currently back at the Prime Day price by the way.

There’s otherwise not much to say here, just a solid deal on an official Apple accessory with the magnetic alignment.

And while we are at it, here's all of the latest Apple Watch deals and accessories to check out:

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable features:

We wanted to make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. So we arrived at a solution that combines our MagSafe technology with inductive charging. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment. You simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically.

