Cast an elegant glow on the wall with Govee's Smart RGB Wall Sconce Kit at $50 (Reg. $80)

Simon Walsh
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
$30 off $50

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is now offering its Smart RGBICWW Wall Sconce Kit for $49.99 shipped once the on-page $30 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $80, you’re looking at roughly 38% in savings that’s now up for grabs. And in terms of historic pricing, today’s deal comes within a mere $4 of the all-time low. When you factor in the cost of buying four seperate sconces and adding smart light bulbs, the price of this kit is very respectable. Head below to learn more about this set.

These versatile lights from Govee are ready to cast a warm white glow onto the wall, or some vibrant color with just a few taps on your smartphone. This could come in handy with all the holidays that are just around the corner, making this a great time to consider adding these to your space. They can be controlled using the Govee Home app, Alexa, and even Google Assistant. You’ll immediately have more than 30 scenes at your fingertips in the Govee Home app, making it a cinch to set the mood for holidays and more.

The Govee deals are plentiful right now, with this 10-pack of the brand’s Hexagon Light Panels Ultra at $250. These are generally sold for $350, so you’re looking at a substantial discount and new all-time low. You can also snag Govee’s TV Backlight 3 Lite kit from $75. This set will arguably make movie nights even more fun and immersive.

Govee Smart RGBICWW Wall Sconces feature:

  • Dynamic Music Mode: Use the Govee Home App to access our innovative music mode. Choose from a selection of vibrant lighting effects that sync your fixture lights with your favorite audio. Suitable for your new year decorations.
  • Hands-Free with Voice Control: With the Govee Home App, you can easily pair your fixture lights and control them no matter where you are. Our smart wall lights are also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Suitable for new year decor.

