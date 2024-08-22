Prep for Labor Day weekend with Traeger’s Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill and smoker down at $499 (Save $201)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Grills Pro 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $499 shipped. Normally fetching $700 most days, it spent the first four and a half months of 2024 keeping to its MSRP, before finally falling to $500 in May, with a secondary discount soon after that dropping costs further to the $475 low for a short time. It went back to its full price in the months since, until today, where it comes back to its second-lowest rate by way of a $201 markdown.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy backyard cookouts and BBQs, and in my opionion, the outdoor fall weather with grilled and smoked food by the fire pit is far superior. This wood pellet grill and smoker from Traeger Grills is here to help you serve up delicious eats for all of it, providing 884 square-inches of cooking space to cover all your guests’ appetites, and able to hold 8 chickens, 7 racks of ribs, or 40 burgers all at once. With a max temperature of 450 degrees, achieved by using wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, it offers the versatility of grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, and braising. And keeping the heat at your preferred levels is far easier with the precision temperature control, giving you the chance to brag like any professional pit master when the parties finally start.

Traeger Grills is currently offering Labor Day savings for the time being, giving folks a huge selection of affordable means to make the upcoming holiday even tastier. You’ll find more grill/smoker models, as well as fuel sources and accessories seeing discounts up to 38% off. You can browse through all the brand has to offer here.

And with Labor Day’s arrival, so too are we beginning the next season of college football – and what better way to enjoy the athleticism of the NFL’s hopefuls than with a new TV that lets you experience the game as if you’re there? Well, at the moment you can save up to $2,002 on TCL’s line of 2024 mini-LED Google TVs with sizes ranging from 43 inches to 98 inches – all of them back at their lowest rates matching last month’s Prime Day savings event. You can also find more eco-friendly cooking devices like the above grills in our Green Deals hub, or head over to our home goods hub for all manner of cooking accessories.

Traeger Pro 34 Wood Pellet Grill features:

Never use gas or charcoal again: cooking with wood just tastes better. Traeger created the original wood-pellet grill as the ultimate way to achieve wood-fired taste

Versatile barbecue cooking: hot and fast, or low and slow, the Traeger Pro Series 34 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ food to juicy perfection

Precision temperature control: The Digital Pro Controller rocks Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control to precision grilling. 450 °F Max Temp

Sturdy and durable: powerful Steel construction and durable powder coat finish, Easy to clean porcelain grill grates and all-terrain wheels

Large cooking capacity: 884 sq. In. Cooking capacity that can accommodate 8 chickens, 7 racks of ribs or 40 burgers

