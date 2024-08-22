Save 50% on Rexing’s CCS to Tesla EV charger adapter for Models S, 3, X, and Y at $100 for today only

Included as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Rexing CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter for Tesla Models S, 3, X and Y for $99.99 shipped through the rest of the day. This handy adapter would normally cost you $200 most days, and we’ve seen a few discounts on occasion in the last year, but they’ve mostly been one-day price cuts spaced out over months. Today though, you can grab this device at a massive 50% markdown that gives you $100 in savings and returns costs back to the all-time lowest rate we have tracked.

With this handy little adapter, Tesla drivers will gain even more charging access to the over 5,000 CCS level 3 fast charging stations across the country. Small and compact, it easily stores away inside your vehicle until it’s needed, re-juicing your Tesla at up to 250kW or 250A speeds (depending on car battery and DC charger specs). It also comes with a protective travel case. There’s also a similar J1772 to Tesla adapter as well, currently priced at $80.

If you’re a Tesla owner who wants to upgrade your home charger setup, Best Buy permanently dropped the price on the Tesla Universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired EV Charger to $580, down from $620. It boasts a customizable output of up to 48A of power, which can be adjusted during indoor or outdoor installations, and also employs an integrated J1772 adapter making it compatible with other EV brands/models outside the Tesla boundaries. You’ll be getting upward to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging when set at its maximum amperage. If you’re part of a Tesla-only household with no out-of-brand charging needs, consider the cheaper non-universal model that is sitting at $450, matching its Amazon rate.

Be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub for more EV charger discounts, as well as deals on electric tools, power stations, e-bikes, e-scooters, irrigation controllers, and more. You can also check out the new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger (at the bottom of the landing page) – and be sure to also browse around Satechi’s site while taking advantage of the 9to5Toys-exclusive sitewide 25% off discount code.

Rexing CCS to Tesla EV Charger Adapter features:

Expanded charging optionsCharge your Tesla at over 5,000 CCS fast charging stations nationwide with the Rexing CCS to Tesla Adapter, allowing you to increase your charging options and take advantage of Level 3 fast charging stations.

Fast chargingQuick charge your Tesla at any Level 3 fast charging station with up to 250 kW or 250 A charging speeds (charging speeds may vary based on car battery status and specifications of the DC charger in use)

Durable and waterproofThe Rexing CCS charging adapter is built with heavy-duty components and has a maximum rating of 1000V, making it a reliable option for your charging needs.

PortableLightweight, easy to travel with, and comes with a protective case; store comfortably and grab when you need it! Measuring in at about 6 x 4” and 2lbs, can easily fit under your seat or inside your glove compartment.

Safe and reliableDual temp safe switch auto completes charging when adapter reaches 200 °F. Built with a safety lock that’s designed for secure power delivery & anti-theft.

Compatible with TeslaDesigned for use with CCS-enabled Tesla vehicles. To ensure compatibility, check your vehicle settings for CCS Adapter Support – if enabled: Control > Software > Additional Vehicle Information.

