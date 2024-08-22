Score an ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition 54g wireless gaming mouse at $82 (All-time low, $68 off)

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition lightweight wireless gaming mouse to $81.56 shipped. That’s straight up a $68 discount on a mouse that regularly fetches $150. Today’s 46% discount knocks this wireless gaming mouse $1 below its previous Amazon all-time low from December last year. It hasn’t seen such a significant price drop in a very long time, and it’s also the lowest price we have tracked for it.

Weighing in at 54 grams, the ASUS Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is one of the lightest gaming mice you can buy right now which doesn’t come with a hollow honeycomb shell. It features an ROG AimPoint sensor with support for up to 36,000 DPI sensitivity, and you’ll also find five programmable buttons on it with blue accents to mark the Aim Lab collaboration. The Harpe Ace mouse supports tri-mode connectivity, meaning you can connect this mouse to your PC using either a USB-C cable, Bluetooth, or the included 2.4GHz dongle that uses SpeedNova wireless technology for low-latency inputs. It also comes with a ROG Omni Receiver, allowing you to use a single USB receiver for a compatible ROG keyboard and mouse to free up other USB ports on your PC. This Aim Lab Edition mouse supports a settings optimizer feature that “analyses strengths and styles to tailor mouse settings uniquely to unleash your professional potential.”

If you are looking to pair this with a solid gaming keyboard, then check out Razer’s Huntsman V2 Optical gaming keyboard at $90, down from its usual price of $160. Deals on other gaming gear are waiting for you over at our PC gaming deals hub.

ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse features:

Pro-Tested Form Factor —- This gaming mouse was co-developed with esports professionals to ensure maximum stability and control when flicking and tracking, designed for gaming professionals.

Aim Lab Settings Optimizer —- Synergistic software analyzes player strengths and styles to tailor mouse settings uniquely to unleash your professional potential.

54g Ultra-Lightweight —- Through meticulous engineering and innovative bio-based nylon material construction, the Bluetooth mouse weighs only 54 grams with a durable structure, offers faster and more accurate movements.

SpeedNova wireless technology: Low-latency, reliable wireless performance and optimized energy efficiency in the 2.4 GHz RF mode. This technology extremes low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom.

ROG Omni Receiver —- Allows wireless connection to one compatible keyboard and one compatible mouse at the same time with a single USB receiver and free up other USB ports on your PC.

