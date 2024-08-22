UGREEN 9-in-1 100W USB-C hub with 4K HDMI out is ready for Steam Deck, ROG Ally, more at the $45 low

UGREEN’s official storefront is offering its 9-in-1 Docking Station with Foldable Stand for $44.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $60, this new docking station for handheld gaming consoles is now down 25% to land at the lowest price we can find. It matches the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon for this particular model from earlier this month as a part of a Lightning offer very few folks had a chance at. Head below for more details on the ports it adds to your handheld gaming console.

UGREEN’s 9-in-1 docking station is compatible with a wide variety of handheld consoles on the market including Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, and more. It comes with as many as nine ports, including an SD card reader and five USB ports in addition to a USB-C host. One among them is a USB Type-C 100W PD port for speedy charging, and it sits alongside a 4K 60fps HDMI out, a 1Gb/s Ethernet port, and two USB 3.2 ports with 10GB/s output at the back. What’s also great about this particular docking station compared to many other models is that it also comes with a stand that you can fold all the way down to make it more compact.

Those looking for a relatively cheaper alternative can also consider Anker’s 6-in-1 dock at $36, down from its usual price of $50.

UGREEN 9-in-1 dock with foldable stand features:

The docking station has a stand composed of two foldable panels. Therefore, the back panel no longer blocks the heat dissipation outlet of the gaming consoles, greatly enhancing the heat dissipation effect.

This USB C Dock has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces (1A1C) with a transmission rate of up to 10Gbps. It supports external mobile hard drives and USB flash drives and can transfer game files at high speed. There are also two USB-A 2.0 interfaces that support keyboard, mouse, gamepad receivers, etc., effectively reducing delays and interference.

The Steam deck dock supports up to 4K (3840×2160) @60Hz, backward compatible with 4K@30Hz, 2K (2560×1440) @60Hz, 1080P (1920×1080) @120Hz.At the same time, it supports high brush resolutions such as 2K@144Hz, 2K@120Hz, 1080P@240Hz, and 1080P@144Hz.

Supporting up to 100W power delivery, this docking station ensures your Type-C game device charges at maximum speed. Perfectly supports ROG Ally 30W Turbo mode to unleash surging performance.Note: Steam Deck max charging speed is 45W, while ROG Ally reaches 65W.

This handheld gaming dock is widely compatible with gaming consoles such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally, ROG X, LEGION Go and MSI Claw A1M. Also it is widely compatible with various USB-C devices to meet a variety of needs,like iPad Pro/Air, Surface Pro8 & Go 3

