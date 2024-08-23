8Bitdo’s regularly $100 NES-style Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons hits $60 low

8Bitdo’s retro mechanical keyboards have seen several discounts over the last month, but we spotted the best one yet that drops its NES-style keyboard with included Super Buttons to $59.99 on Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This is regularly a $100 keyboard that’s now seeing a 40% discount to match the lowest price we tracked for the Fami edition keyboard last month. This NES-style keyboard has never been this low, and the same model is currently fetching $100 on Amazon.

One of the highlights of 8Bitdo’s retro mechanical keyboard is the included “Super Buttons,” which are essentially two oversized buttons that are completely customizable. The keyboard itself sports a Tenkeyless (TKL) layout, and it comes fully built with Kailh Box Switch V2 White switches and PBT keycaps to complete the NES theme. It supports tri-mode connectivity via Bluetooth, a 2.4GHz dongle, and a USB-C connector, and it works well with Windows, macOS, and Android.

If you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse to pair with this keyboard, then check out ASUS’ Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse at $82, which is down from its usual price of $150.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard features:

Inspired by the classics. Compatible with Windows 10(1903) or above, and Android 9.0 or above.

Connnect via Bluetooth, wireless 2.4G, or wired.

87-key layout. Kailh Box Switch V2 White. Dye-sub PBT keycaps.

Top mount style. Hot-swappable PCB. Support n-key rollover.

Dual Super Buttons – offer large, programmable keys. Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.

Classic power status LED, with independent control panel.

Supports 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 for custom keyboard mapping. (Release in September 2023)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!