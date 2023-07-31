Check out 8Bitdo’s new NES/Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboard with giant customizable Super Buttons

8Bitdo has unveiled its latest gaming accessory in the form of the new Retro Mechanical Keyboard. In true 8Bitdo fashion, it is delivering on the vintage Nintendo vibes with a design heavily inspired by vintage NES and Famicom hardware that looks like it could have come out alongside the original home consoles back in the mid-1980s. These new keyboards are, in fact, made for Windows and Android users, loaded with modern keycaps and switches, hot-swappable tech, and most notably, a pair of external Super Buttons. Now available for pre-order via the official Amazon listings, you can get a closer look at the new 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard below.

New 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard with mappable Super Buttons

Much like some of the brand’s third-party and officially licensed controllers, it is reaching into the past and pulling directly from the iconic vibes of the Nintendo Entertainment System and original Famicom.

The new 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard comes in two flavors: the NES N Edition in light/dark gray and black with hits of red; and the Famicom Fami Edition, with a white and black color scheme that’s accented with the burgundy color, which will be familiar for those who can remember Famicom.

Both models feature an 87-key layout with dye-sub PBT keycaps and Kailh Box V2 White switches. In terms of connectivity and support, users will have their choice of Bluetooth, wired, or one of those wireless 2.4G dongles. 8Bitdo says they are compatible with Windows 10 or above and Android 9.0 or newer, as well as macOS.

They also feature an independent control panel with volume, other system controls, and connectivity selections, alongside a hot-swappable PCB board setup for those who want to tinker with the innards. And speaking of which, the new Retro Mechanical Keyboard also carries a 2,000mAh inside for up to 200 hours of gaming.

But the most interesting and exciting part of this release, outside of the retro vibes, is the pair of external controls 8Bitdo calls Super Buttons. They are essentially a pair of large programmable buttons surrounding Gatreon Green Switches you can use however you wish – “Map anything to the Super Buttons instantly without using software.”

The new 8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard and included Super Buttons are now available for pre-order at $99.99 shipped, although here’s to hoping we get to purchase the giant Super Buttons on their own at some point.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!