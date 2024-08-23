Give your desk some color and protection with Aothia’s PU leather pads at only $8 (Amazon low)

The official Aothia storefront at Amazon is now offering its 23.6- by 13.7-inch PU Leather Desk Pad Protector in a wide variety of colors for $7.99 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? Check out with $35 or more in your cart to score free shipping. Today’s offer takes 20% off the usual $10 price tag, resulting in a couple dollars off the list price that was already a cost conscious one. Best of all, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low, making now as good as it gets. Continue reading down below to learn more about this desk pad.

Protect the surface of your desk while also giving it an upgraded look with one of these affordable desk pads. I’ve been using these for years and have only switched them out from time to time to shake up the look of my office. In terms of quality, the PU leather composition has held up in my personal space for years, showing practically no wear at all. I love how easy they are to wipe down and keep clean, as well. This specific pad spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, making it a solid option that’ll fit nicely on both compact and expansive desks.

Some other desk upgrades we’ve come across today include 8Bitdo’s NES-style Mechanical Keyboard with Super Buttons at $60. This marks a return to the all-time low, ensuring you’re locking in the best rate to date. Finally, you can also upgrade your hot beverage game with Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 at $90, which also happens to be the all-time low.

Aothia PU Leather Desk Pad Protector features:

Made of durable PU leather material, which protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, heat and scuffs. It also gives your office a modern and professional atmosphere when you put it on your desktop. Its smooth surface will make you enjoy writing, typing and browsing. It is perfect for both office and home.

Size is large enough to accommodate your laptop, mouse and keyboard. Its comfortable and smooth surface can be work as a mouse pad, desk mat, desk blotters and writing pad.

