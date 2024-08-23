Casper’s King-size Element Mattress hits best price in years, now $541 (Second-lowest, $254 off)

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the Casper Element King-size Mattress for $540.60 shipped. Usually $795, you’re looking at a substantial discount that amounts to more than $254 in savings. In terms of percentage, that works out to 32% off, which is easily one of the best discounts yet. The absolute best Amazon offer we’ve tracked fell between $516-$517 and that was all the way back in 2022 with today’s deal newly marking the second-lowest price to date. Continue reading to find out more about this Casper mattress.

If you’ve been wanting to try out a Casper mattress, this deal makes that dream affordably come true. This design combines softness and support by adding a top layer of memory foam. That is paired with a durable base foam which is designed to “prevent sinking and sagging.” Perforated breathable foam boosts airflow to help prevent you from breaking a sweat while you sleep.

Once you’re settled in bed, I find it super nice to have a conveinent charging solution nearby. A good example of this is Belkin’s 3-in-1 official 15W MagSafe charger at $76. You’re looking at an Amazon low and a large markdown from its usual $150 price tag. Once you’re up and around, Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 will keep your coffee warm at $60 off.

Casper Element King Mattress features:

Dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price. Casper is reimagining sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research and development team. The Element is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfortable price. The Element has two layers of premium foam creating a balance of softness and support. Breathable open-cell foam layers allow airflow to soothe you to sleep. It has a touch of softness and bounce, while underlying memory foam supports pressure points and cradles curves. The durable base foam prevents sinking and sagging and supports the whole body. The cover is made with recycled materials. It’s designed to withstand years of use. The knit mattress covers have four way stretch, so you feel the full benefits of the below layers. Still unsure? Rest easy with our 100-night trial and free returns. All our foams are certified by the CertiPUR-US program. They are made without ozone-depleting chemicals and are regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!