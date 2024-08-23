ESR’s paper-like M2 11-inch iPad Air screen protector snaps on and off with magnets, now $9 (New low, 25% off)

Over at Amazon you can currently find one of the official ESR storefronts offering its M2 11-inch iPad Air Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can dodge shipping fees when checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Usually sold for $12, you’re looking at a 25% discount that takes a few bucks off what was already an inexpensive iPad add-on product. Until now, the best offer we had seen was roughly $9.50, this deal undercuts that to deliver a new low. Continue reading to learn more about this screen protector.

If you’re rocking a new M2 11-inch iPad Air, this screen protector is ready to upgrade your Apple Pencil game. It snaps on magnetically, so you can quickly attach it when needed, and remove it when it’s no longer in use. An included envelope gives you a place to store it when using your iPad without it. Not only does it protect your screen, it provides a paper-like feel to kick the unrealistic glide of glass to the curb. Bear in mind that the magnets inside Apple’s M2 iPad Air are different than the models that came before it, so you’ll want to check the listing for others that may also be on sale if you have a different iPad model.

Speaking of M2 iPad Air upgrades, you can currenlty snag Apple’s official Magic Keyboard from $200 right now. It’s a great way to make your iPad feel more like a laptop. This rings especially true when, if you’re a hotkey user like I am. Many iPadOS apps have hotkeys and a dedicated keyboard allows you to put them to use. Finally, be sure to check out Aothia’s PU leather desk pads at just $8 Prime shipped.

ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector features:

Convenient Magnetic Attachment: magnetic edges allow for easy attachment to your iPad screen when it’s time to create and quick removal for a flawless view of your original display, while the protective envelope keeps your screen protector safe on the go

Feels Like Paper: specially treated surface provides a professional-level drawing surface that transforms your tablet into a digital canvas or notebook

Bubble-free: the convenient magnetic attachment makes it easy to snap on without any air bubbles interfering with your view of the screen

