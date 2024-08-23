Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station falls $270 to new all-time $630 low (Reg. $900+)

Through its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is now offering its Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station for $629.89 shipped. Recently fetching between $900 and $1,000 on Amazon after falling from its $1,300 MSRP back at the top of 2024, we’ve seen a small handful of discounts on this particular model so far, with two notable price cuts in March, where it fell to $720, and during Memorial Day sales that dropped things further to $675. Today you’re looking at an even better deal that amounts to a 30% markdown that gives you $270 in savings and lands it at a new all-time low.

The Yeti 1000X delivers a 983Wh capacity alongside a 1,200W inverter (2,400W surge) and comes with seven output ports to cover your personal devices and portable appliances: two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and one car port. It fully recharges in nine hours via a standard wall outlet, but the company has accessories to shorten that time, like the Yeti X 600W Power Supply that cuts the time down to only two hours, as well as others. You can also utilize up to 600W of solar input to recharge the battery in just two to four hours, or get a full battery in 12 to 24 hours with the minimum 100W of input.

There’s also a pair of solar generator bundle options available for this model too, with the power station coming along with a 100W briefcase-folding solar panel for $840, down from $1,000, or you can get the power station with a 100W accordion-folding solar panel that is also at $840, down from $1,160. Both give the station the minimum solar input to conduct solar recharges at the same rates, with the differences here solely being the shape into which it folds for transport and storage.

Goal Zero Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station features:

Power. Anything. Anywhere. 983 Watt Hours makes this versatile station an essential for powering devices and smaller appliances. Efficiently charge phones, laptops, camera equipment, TVs, portable fridges, medical devices, and more; includes 1 power station, 1 wall charger and 1 user guide

7 Versatile Ports, 983 Wh Capacity: Power CPAP machines, WiFi routers, pellet grills and more with the Yeti 1000X, which keeps devices running efficiently with a variety of USB ports and a pure sine 1500 W (3500 W surge) AC inverter; note the Yeti 1000X integrates directly into home circuits with the Yeti Home Integration Kit (not included)

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

Recharge with Solar & Unlock Indefinite Power: Turn your Yeti 1000X into a solar generator when you combine it with a Goal Zero solar panel; our power stations feature a 600 Watt MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

