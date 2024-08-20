Save $748 on Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus bundle with EverFrost 30 electric cooler and 100W solar panel for $999

Diving back into Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale as the next wave of member deals roll in and gives us some new savings opportunities – alongside the discounts that are already active and available to everyone (up to 50% off discounts). As a quick reminder, it is not only free, but also takes seconds to register as a member to benefit from these member-only prices. One of the notable new inclusions in these exclusive deals is the popular SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that comes along bundled with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler – all for $999 shipped. This package would normally run you $1,747, but you’re getting it here today with a $748 markdown. Even with these three device’s lowest discounted prices that we’ve tracked in the last year alone – they would still add up to almost $200 above this bundle’s current rate, making this quite the opportunity – especially for campers and nomadic spirits in need of some backup power support.

With the C800 Plus, you’ll be getting a reliable 768Wh capacity to cover your device and small appliance’s power needs, with the unit able to deliver up to 1,600W of output power through its five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. Plugging it into a wall outlet can have the battery back to full in just 58 minutes, or with the included 100W panel it’ll be recharged in 15+ hours, depending on conditions. It features two water-resistant LED camping lights that have three modes to choose from: a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours. These lights are recharged by stowing them back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even come with a versatile retractable pole arm that can be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick too.

Using the EverFrost 33L battery-powered cooler will keep your food and drinks nice and cold for up to 42 hours, with no ice ever being needed here. It has a 299Wh battery capacity and four ways to recharge – get a full battery in 4 hours with a wall outlet or a car socket, 5.8 hours when charging through its one USB-C ports, or 3.6 hours when plugged up to the 100W solar panel. Alongside the one USB-C port, it also provides two USB-A ports as well, letting the cooler double as a secondary power station of sorts if the C800 Plus isn’t available.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station features:

First Portable Power Station with 3-Mode Camping Lights

768Wh and High-Performing 1200W Rated Power and recharging in just 58 minutes.

Achieve 80% battery capacity in just 2.3 hours with 300W max solar input.

Monitor energy intelligently via the app and recharging in just 58 minutes.

Plug in up to 10 appliances all at once and no energy limits under 1600W with SurgePad technology.

