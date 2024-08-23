Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, more from $18

Journey has now launched its annual Labor Day sale, and it’s a good one. Often times, these seasonal and holiday Journey sales max out at 20%, and sometimes 25% on select pieces of gear, but this time around we are tracking as much as 40% in savings with much of our favorite gear now landing at 30% off the going rates. There are no codes this time around – the deals are auto-applied in the cart during this sale event – but we will highlight some of our favorites down below for you.

Journey Labor Day now live at up to 40% off

The best place to browse through all of the Journey gear that is eligible for the Labor Day savings is on this landing page. This time around the discounts vary by product, ranging from 20% off up to as much as 40% off.

Outside of the AXIE 3-in-1 Global Wall Charger and 10k mAh Power Bank we have highlighted below, all of the pieces of gear you’ll find in the list are now matching the prices we tracked during the brand’s Prime Day sale this year and land on par with the best we have tracked this year. That includes its LOC8 Apple Find My wallet card as well as the TRIO MagSafe charging stand, and the ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat that lands on your workstation with the ability to also charge your smartphone and a pair of earbuds.

Journey ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

The reversible ALTI features an in-built wireless charging panel that fast-charges your smartphone and earbuds at the same time. Pull open the ALTI to stow paper and notes to remove clutter further. Works with iPhone 12/13/14/15, AirPods (with wireless charging)/ Also work with Android Phones and other earbuds, which support wireless charging.

