Lectric shifts to Labor Day sales with up to $727 off e-bike bundles, including extra battery offers – starting from $799

Lectric has shifted from its previous Back to School savings to its new Labor Day sale that is still taking up to $727 off its lineup of e-bike bundles, but with some slight price variations. The best of these deals include the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and its counterpart XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also at $1,399 shipped – both of which are still coming with $727 in free gear, including the extra battery to double its travel distance. You’re also going to be receiving a rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, and an Elite headlight along with the battery. You can learn more below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

With the XPeak e-bikes you have two color options that go right along with their designs, either the black high-step model or the white step-thru model, both of which share the same specs. Their slick yet stocky frames house a removable 48V battery with a 750W (1,310W peak) rear hub-motor and five levels of pedal assistance that help the rider up to a 28 MPH top speed for up to 55 miles (which is doubled thanks to the extra battery).

There’s also a nice array of features worth mentioning too, including the 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, plenty of mounting points for add-ons, and an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display for real-time performance data.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $355 in free accessories

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $405 and $306 in free accessories

Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,880)

(Reg. $1,880) Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

XP Trike with $393 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,892)

XPress 750 Commuter e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE e-bike with $255 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 75-mile range: $2,199 (Reg. $2,454)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $178 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

XP Lite 2.0 Long-Range with $246 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $999 (Reg. $1,245) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $1,245)

XP Lite 2.0 Standard e-bikes with $148 in free accessories

XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes, 20 MPH for 80-mile range (pre-order): $799 (Reg. $947) with five colors to choose from

(Reg. $947)

There’s also a huge amount of other e-bike and e-scooter sales that are worth considering right alongside the popular models above, which you can find collected together for your browsing pleasure in our Green Deals hub. For parents with young kids who may be interested in hopping to their own micromobility solution, be sure to read about the new Ninebot model out from Segway that is designed to grow along with your kids age six to 10.

Lectric XPeak Off-Road e-bike features:

Escape the ordinary with the Lectric XPeak. It’s an all-terrain eBike equipped to take you off-road and encourage you into the unknown. This ride has been tested to the most aggressive safety standard for mountain eBikes (eMTB) – meaning that it’s durable and well-able to take on even the most rugged of terrains. Explore beyond your neighborhood with 26” fat tires, a 1310W peak motor, and a trail-ready RST Renegade suspension front fork to smooth out the ride ahead.

