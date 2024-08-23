UGREEN’s 9-in-1 dual monitor docking station supports all M-series MacBooks at $120 (Reg. $200)

Simon Walsh -
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsUGREEN
$80 off $120

The official UGREEN storefront is now offering its UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Dock for $119.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually need to set aside $200 for this docking station. Today’s deal takes $80 off that price point, leaving you with 40% in savings. Even more notable is that this brings back the all-time low, making now arguably the best time to cash in. Ready to power two external displays and more, you can learn the details about this dock down below.

If you’re rocking an M1 or M2 MacBook, you may have been disappointed by the fact by the lack of support for two external monitors. Well, UGREEN has your back with its 9-in-1 docking station. In terms of I/O, it wields dual HDMI, dual DisplayPort, dual 10Gb/s USB-A, 10Gb/s Type-C, 1Gb/s Ethernet, and an up to 100W USB-C input for powering the hub and your laptop. It’s ready to work with Windows, too. So this is a versatile docking station that can adapt to your workflow now, and in the future.

If you only plan on using one monitor and your laptop screen, check out WALI’s dual gas-spring metal mount at $50. It’s currently $40 off, ushering in the lowest price we’ve tracked. You can also get some extra power over to your desk with Anker brand new 8-in-1 AC/USB-C charging station at $26 thanks to a launch discount.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 9-in-1 Dual Monitor Dock features:

  • Muilt-Extended Modes for macOS: Boost your work efficiency with the UGREEN USB C Docking Station’s DisplayLink Technology to extend dual 4K@60Hz monitors for macOS and Windows systems. Choose between extended or mirrored display modes effortlessly.
  • Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, offering up to 10Gbps. Transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Best PC Gaming Deals UGREEN

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

UGREEN 9-in-1 100W USB-C hub with 4K HDMI out is ready ...
Tap into Thunderbolt 4 with UGREEN’s Revodok Max ...
UGREEN’s 10-in-1 power station with six AC outlet...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: iPhone 15 cases, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments