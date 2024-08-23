Anker debuts new 8-in-1 AC/USB-C charging station at just 0.7 inches thick, launch deal at $26

After featuring some of the brand’s wild new Prime power banks and power stations with onboard displays, today we are taking a look at one of Anker’s more modest (and affordable) new releases. The new 8-in-1 Anker Charging Station delivers a series of charging prowess by way of a collection of AC outlets as well as both USB-A/C ports in a super thin and compact form-factor. Best of all, it is landing with a nice launch deal via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Anker’s new 8-in-1 AC/USB-C charging station

While it’s clearly not as flashy and, frankly, impressive-looking as the brand’s new 250W Prime Charging Station with onboard status/clock display or the 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station with app control, it is certainly a more affordable solution for adding some charging and power action to your setup at just $26 Prime shipped.

This is an 8-in-1 charging station – it features four top-mounted AC outlets joined by a pair of legacy USB-A ports and two USB-C jacks on the thin front edge of the device. It can effectively deliver power to up to eight pieces of kit at the same time.

All of which comes loaded up onto an honestly quite thin frame – it measures just 0.7 inches thick and features an even thinner flat-style power cable that measures out at 5 feet in length and terminates on the other end with a space-saving, flat 3-prong AC connector. With a form-factor like this, I’d say it’s as helpful at home as it is on the road.

It delivers high-speed 20W max USB-C charging via its USB-C port that can, according to Anker, charge your iPhone 15 from 0 to 53% in under 30 minutes. If all four USB ports are in use, they will each deliver 15W max power. With any two in use, it works out like this:

The new 8-in-1 Anker Charging Station is now available for purchase on the brand’s official Amazon storefront. It carries a regular price tag at $30, but is now sitting at $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

