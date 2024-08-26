Grab two of these compact 6-outlet power strips for under $6 each (Amazon low, 50% off)

Drop by the official Addtam storefront over at Amazon and you’ll find a 2-pack of its 5-foot 6-outlet power strips for $11.39 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can still avoid paying for shipping by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. Typically sold for just under $23, today’s offer takes an impressive 50% off, leading to more than $11 in savings. At under $6 each, it’s truly difficult to beat this offer given the compact nature of these power strips. Today’s offer is a match of the all-time low we saw just one time before this. Learn more down below.

Outfitted with two grounded and four standard AC outlets, each of these power strips offers a total of six ways to distribute power. The 5-foot power cord offers plenty of reach for most situations, making it a cinch to get power elsewhere in your space. With six ways to power your gear, this is a solid option for your nightstand, travel bag, and more. A flat wall plug ensures it won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your space, as well.

Folks on the hunt for something with surge protection and more outlets will not be disappointed by this massive 24-outlet solution at $20. You’re looking at a 33% discount on a device that’s ready to satisfy all your power needs for years to come. Oh, and don’t miss out on two VOLTME 30W wall chargers with USB-A and Type-C for only $7.50 each.

Addtam 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

  • 3-side power strip with 6 AC outlets can accept the standard N American 2 or 3 prong flat pin plug without blocking (1875W/125V/15A), must-have accessories for college dorm room, home, office, bedroom, kitchen and etc
  • With only 0.35 inch ultra thin plug and 45-degree right angle design, which is much slimmer than traditional plugs, which can close to the wall easily, and hide in the back of furniture, bed or refrigerator, no waste for every inch space for your home

