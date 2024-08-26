Snatch up two VOLTME 30W wall chargers with USB-A and Type-C for only $7.50 each (New low)

Courtesy of the official VOLTME storefront over at Amazon, you can now grab a 2-pack of its 30W 2-Port USB-C Wall Chargers for $15.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped and code QBUWTLPQ is applied during checkout. These chargers are already about as affordable as it gets, and that’s before the discount. After it, you’re looking at another 20% the usual $19 price tag. Quick math will tell you that you’re paying roughly $7.50 each for these 30W chargers outfitted with both USB-A and Type-C ports. Today’s offer ushers in a new all-time low. Continue reading to learn more.

These days it’s more common than ever for devices to ship without a USB power adapter. I don’t know about you, but for a while it wasn’t a problem because I had so many extras. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case as I have had to put them all to use as I continue to modernize my setup. Thankfully these offer up 30W of power that can be split between its 18W USB-A and 30W Type-C ports. When not in use, the AC prongs fold flat.

And if you need some USB-C cables to pair with today’s purchase, we’ve got you covered with two Anker-branded 6-foot 60W cords at $5.50. At a mere $2.75 per cable from a brand this well-known, that’s a price that’s frankly hard to come by. Finally, be sure to check out this Baseus 140W 3-port USB-C GaN charger at $52 if you need something more powerful than the 30W solutions above.

VOLTME 30W 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger features:

This USB-C charger charges your iPhone 13 series to 50% in less than 30 minutes, and your Samsung phone and other devices at full speed, with 3x faster charging than traditional chargers.

The USB-C port supports a maximum power output of 30W. Dual-port design with USB-C and USB-A, allowing you to charge two devices at the same time. Perfect for when you’re on the move.

