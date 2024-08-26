Anker’s Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank with onboard smart display drops to $70 in all colors

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $90 $70
Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its certified Qi2 15W MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank with the onboard smart display in all four colorways for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid $20 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the relatively new blue, green, and pink models. The older black variant spent a stint down in the $60 range back in May, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the best we have tracked with this sort of selection. 

This model carries a 10,000mAh battery inside to provide a charge anytime, anywhere over MagSafe or via the onboard USB-C port (it ships with a matching 2-foot USB-C cable). It snaps directly to the back of your iPhone and other MagSafe-compatible cases to deliver max 15W of juice, and also features an integrated kickstand to leave your device at an ideal viewing angle. 

Along the side, you’ll find one of the brand’s multi-color smart displays, not unlike those we have seen on its newer and more premium Prime Power Stations. The smart display allows users to “keep tabs on a device’s charging journey. From battery percentages to full recharge times, the intuitive smart screen ensures you’re always updated.”

Just be sure to stop bye the deal we spotted this morning on a pair of 2-foot braided Anker USB-C cables – you get two 6-footers for just $5.50 today. 

Anker Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank features:

Fast and Efficient Qi2 Charging: Experience the future of charging with our 15W wireless charger, Qi2 certified for fast, secure, and efficient charging. With evidence of cutting-edge performance, get your iPhone 15 series from 0 to 50% in just 44 minutes. Power Up and Prop Up: With a powerful 10,000mAh, secure 1.8 charges for your iPhone 15 Pro and enjoy hands-free viewing with the built-in stand. What You Get: Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K), 2 ft (0.6 m) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 24-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Anker’s Qi2 2-in-1 MagSafe stands delivers 15W at...
EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station re...
Target is now selling cert. refurbished Apple Pencil 2n...
Rare discount returns price on LEGO’s 2,532-piece...
Hands-on with Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 and fire p...
This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45m...
Android game and app price drops: Fran Bow, Leo’s...
Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments