Anker’s Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank with onboard smart display drops to $70 in all colors

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its certified Qi2 15W MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank with the onboard smart display in all four colorways for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is a solid $20 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked on the relatively new blue, green, and pink models. The older black variant spent a stint down in the $60 range back in May, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the best we have tracked with this sort of selection.

This model carries a 10,000mAh battery inside to provide a charge anytime, anywhere over MagSafe or via the onboard USB-C port (it ships with a matching 2-foot USB-C cable). It snaps directly to the back of your iPhone and other MagSafe-compatible cases to deliver max 15W of juice, and also features an integrated kickstand to leave your device at an ideal viewing angle.

Along the side, you’ll find one of the brand’s multi-color smart displays, not unlike those we have seen on its newer and more premium Prime Power Stations. The smart display allows users to “keep tabs on a device’s charging journey. From battery percentages to full recharge times, the intuitive smart screen ensures you’re always updated.”

Just be sure to stop bye the deal we spotted this morning on a pair of 2-foot braided Anker USB-C cables – you get two 6-footers for just $5.50 today.

Anker Qi2 15W MagGo Power Bank features:

Fast and Efficient Qi2 Charging: Experience the future of charging with our 15W wireless charger, Qi2 certified for fast, secure, and efficient charging. With evidence of cutting-edge performance, get your iPhone 15 series from 0 to 50% in just 44 minutes. Power Up and Prop Up: With a powerful 10,000mAh, secure 1.8 charges for your iPhone 15 Pro and enjoy hands-free viewing with the built-in stand. What You Get: Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K), 2 ft (0.6 m) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, 24-month warranty, and our friendly customer service.

