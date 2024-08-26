Apple’s pro-grade Mac mini with 16GB of RAM falls down to $1,150 today with $149 in savings

One of the best prices ever on the latest M2 Pro Mac Mini is back. The entry-level variant is still down at $499, or $100 off the going rate, but the elevated M2 Pro Mac Mini has now dropped to $1,149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Regularly $1,299, this is the same $149 off we spotted earlier this month to deliver the lowest price we can find and to mark the return of one of the lowest price we have seen. This model boasts the more powerful Apple silicon that comes alongside the 512GB internal SSD in the usual mini Apple form-factor.

We would be remiss not to attest mention the fact brand new Mac minis are expected to launch soon. But it’s the same case as what we are seeing right now with the, frankly, incredible $500 price drops on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro and M3 MacBook Air – updated models are coming this year and next spring, but not at prices like these. If you need the latest and greatest, you’ll want to wait it out. But it took this long to see all-time low pricing on both of those portable machines and others.

And when it comes down to it, if you really value the cash savings here, the M2 machines, especially the M2 Pro, will remain a viable option for years to come with regular updates and specs that can certainly handle all but the most power user of computing tasks. Now, if you want 16+ GB of RAM and Apple’s latest chip to run an AI-focused setup and what not, you might need to fork out some serious MSRP-level cash to get it all, but if you’re not bothered by any of that, save the money and go with the massive price drops we are tracking right now in our curated Apple deal hub.

The M2 Pro machine on sale here today does indeed come loaded with 16GB of RAM alongside the four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack too.

Apple M2 Pro Mac mini features:

M2 Pro brings power to take on demanding projects. Its up to 12-core CPU makes pro workflows fly, and the up to 19-core GPU provides next-level graphics performance. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory. Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughput. All your go-to apps run lightning fast on your Mac mini desktop, from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud to Zoom. And over 15,000 apps and plug-ins are optimized for M2 Pro.

