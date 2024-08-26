Massive 51% price drop on Coleman’s Back Home Canopy Tent keeps the bugs away for $135

Amazon is now offering the Coleman 10.5- by 9-foot Back Home Screen Canopy Tent for $134.99 shipped. Surprisingly, the price on this Coleman offering just plunged from $275 all the way down to $135. This works out to 51% in savings or a $140 discount, depending on how you want to look at it. This price hasn’t been beat in years, when it fell to $110 back in 2022. This makes now a great time to scoop it up for camping or some bug-free time in the back yard. Continue reading to learn more.

Spanning 10.5 by 9 by 9 feet, this spacious canopy tent provides plenty of room for several people to enjoy the outdoors without getting swarmed by bugs. It features a design that is quick to set up and tear down. Best of all, it comes with a wheeled bag that makes it a cinch to tote from one place to the next. Once assembled, you’ll have 73-square feet of space at your disposal. Thanks to a steel frame, you’re looking at a canopy that can withstand “winds up to 35 mph.”

Coleman Back Home Screen Canopy Tent features:

OnePeak technology makes setting up quick and easy; when it’s time to pack up, pull strap to take down

Enclosed mesh walls with 2 entryways makes it easy to bring gear in and out; fits over picnic table

Withstands winds up to 35 mph when fully staked to ground with guy lines

