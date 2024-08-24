9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. We’ve got another week of great Green Deals to share with you today, starting with Rad Power dropping its RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike down to a new $999 low as the brand poises to retire the model soon. You’ll also find some big Back to School and Labor Day sales on EVs too – with smart models like Velotric’s T1 e-bike with the company’s Smart+ Hub and GPS tracking joining this week, as well as big savings and extra battery offers from Lectric, Aventon, Hiboy – plus, Hover-1’s popular and fully accessorized Altai Pro R750 e-bike is $1,242 off! And as a notable mention, be sure to check out Segway’s new C2 Lite eKickscooter for kids age 6 to 10.

There’s also another good mix of power stations, tools, and some handy home upgrade options in our non-EV related deals, with Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale taking the lead once more with the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station bundled alongside a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Electric Cooler – all for $999, down from $1,747, with more units and bundles up to 50% off until August 25. You’ll also find two flagship deals from Jackery and EGO Power+, a Traeger Labor Day sale on electric grills and smokers – even new lows on Sony’s 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with AirPlay 2 & exclusive PS5 features, plus much more. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Green Deals we are tracking this week.

This week’s best EV and e-bike deals

Rad Power’s RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike hits new $999 low (Reg. $1,699)

Rad Powers has kicked off a Labor Day sale through September 4 that is giving riders more amazing and affordable opportunities by taking up to $700 off a larger selection of e-bikes and even offering some free goodies too – including a free extra battery offer for doubled travel distance on one model. The brand’s RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike is still down at $999 from the last sale, with the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike joining it down at $999 shipped this time around. This gives you a massive $700 markdown off its usual $1,699 price tag, giving you the best and lowest price that we have tracked – but this massive cut will only last as long as supplies do. You can learn more about this model below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

Save $748 on Anker’s SOLIX C800 Plus bundle with EverFrost 30 electric cooler and 100W solar panel for $999

Diving back into Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale as the next wave of member deals roll in and gives us some new savings opportunities – alongside the discounts that are already active and available to everyone (up to 50% off discounts). As a quick reminder, it is not only free, but also takes seconds to register as a member to benefit from these member-only prices. One of the notable new inclusions in these exclusive deals is the popular SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station that comes along bundled with a 100W solar panel and an EverFrost 30 Portable Electric Cooler – all for $999 shipped. This package would normally run you $1,747, but you’re getting it here today with a $748 markdown. Even with these three device’s lowest discounted prices that we’ve tracked in the last year alone – they would still add up to almost $200 above this bundle’s current rate, making this quite the opportunity – especially for campers and nomadic spirits in need of some backup power support.

