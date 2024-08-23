Goal Zero’s Yeti 300, 500, and 700 portable power stations return to lowest prices starting from $240

Through its official Amazon storefront, Goal Zero is offering some returning lows on its three latest Yeti 300, 500, and 700 power stations. These newer models have seen relatively few discounts since first hitting the market back in January, with them coming in here today with up to 28% markdowns off their usual going rates. You’ll find the Yeti 300 priced at $239.89 shipped, while the Yeti 500 is down at $359.89 shipped and the Yeti 700 is discounted to $479.89 shipped. You’re looking at solid price cuts across the board here, saving you $60 on the Yeti 300, $140 on the Yeti 500, and $120 on the Yeti 700.

All three of these 6th generation power stations were designed to better support folks during casual outdoor explorations, including during camping trips, tailgate parties, nights spent under the stars, road trips, and more. Sharing the same designs and features, the only real difference between them is their capacity sizes and output power levels: 297Wh (Yeti 300), 499Wh (Yeti 500), and 677Wh (Yeti 700).

They share the same fast-charging capabilities when plugged into a wall outlet, with the Yeti 300 recharging in 50 minutes, the Yeti 500 in 90 minutes, and the Yeti 700 in under 2 hours. Your small appliance and device charging needs are covered by the two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, plus the bonus car port – and all three can be hooked up to a solar panel with a max input level of 200W, with recharging ranging from 1.7 hours to 4 hours, depending on your model.

You’ll also currently find Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X Portable Power Station that sports a 983Wh capacity with a $270 markdown to a new all-time low price. While Jackery’s latest home backup sale ended last night, the brand is still offering a great deal on its off-grid and at-home backup solution, the flagship Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station bundled with two 200W solar panels, at its second-lowest price that we haven’t seen reappear since 2023 Christmas sales. You can find more backup power options collected together in our Green Deals hub too.

Goal Zero Yeti 300 Portable Power Station features:

Impressive Power Output: The Yeti 300 can run air pumps, recharge phones and laptops, and power the Goal Zero Skylight, it has 350 W AC power out with 600 W surge abilities

Class-Leading Lifespan: Upgraded LiFePO4 battery technology means the battery has 4,000+ cycles for over 10 years of daily use

Superior Fast Charging: Forgot to charge your Yeti before your camping trip? Just switch over to High-speed charging mode—it’ll be ready to go by the time you finish packing, this power station charges from 0% to 100% in about 50 minutes

Unrivaled Build Quality: This compact portable power station was built with durability in mind. It passes testing for particulates and UL2743 requirements. It also has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and can handle extreme temperatures

Convenient Off Grid Power: The power station comes with multiple ports, including one for solar charging, use a solar panel to turn it into a solar generator for indefinite clean, renewable energy off-grid

