Prime Day pricing returns on Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the Eve Flare portable smart HomeKit lamp today. Regularly $100, you can score one of these sweet smart orb lights down at $74.95 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate, matching this year’s Prime Day price, and delivering the lowest price we can find. This deal comes in at $5 under just about every deal we have seen on this model over the last several months otherwise, making now a notable chance to finally scoop one up.

You are looking at the updated model with Thread support alongside the Siri voice control and HomeKit integration. That means the Eve Flare can be controlled with everything from your iPhone and Apple Watch to Siri, as well as the onboard controls and other HomeKit gear.

The carry-and-hang handle is a nice touch so you can easily lug it around from room-to-room or even out on the patio – this is an entirely wireless smart lamp with a weatherproof-ready IP65 water resistance rating, millions of color options, and a 6-hour battery life (no bridge, no registration, and no subscriptions needed).

The Labor Day smart home gear deals are starting to kick off in full force here folks. You’ll find all of the best waiting in our curated hub with some particular highlights landing on ecobee’s SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video as well as the brand’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with onboard display. Everything else is waiting for you right here.

Eve Flare smart portable lamp features:

Eve Flare requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS.

Beautiful ambience lighting in any color and for any space you want – controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Siri, on-board button or HomeKit scene.

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere in your garden or on the balcony – thanks to IP65 water resistance. Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly.

Use the carry-and-hang handle to transport it easily to your terrace, living room, bedroom, kids room, bathroom, kitchen or on your table in your office.

100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking. Strictly local intelligence and direct communication without bridge or cloud dependency.

