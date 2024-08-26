Land an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $120 off and a new pair of Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 at $100 off

Now that the new Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro Fold have been unveiled – only a couple days left to score the pre-order deals – just after the new Samsung Galaxy foldables, the latest and greatest in Android flip phone choices are here. If you were waiting to see what Google had in store first, folks leaning towards the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 can take advantage of some notable deals right now. Firstly, Samsung is offering the 512GB model down at $1,099.99 shipped from the usual $1,219.99 for $120 in savings. Amazon is offering the same device for the same price but also throwing in a $100 Amazon gift card as well. Two solid options for sure, especially for folks looking to land a new Galaxy Watch Ultra or 7, the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds, and more – all of them are 25% off right now if you buy them alongside your new flip phone. But you’ll want to head below for more details on how to score lower prices on the add-on gear.

Amazon is the better option here if you’re not looking to bundle the handset with Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra. If its the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 you’re eyeing, the $100 Amazon credit will take the prices on that gear even lower than the 25% Samsung is offering – purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon means you can knock the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, for example, down to $149.99 shipped using the gift card. The Galaxy Buds 3 will drop to $79.99 using this method.

We previously detailed the best ways to score the deepest deal on Galaxy Z Flip 6 – Samsung was quite aggressive with pre-order offers this year, but those offers have come and gone now. Having said that, we are still talking about a potential savings of hundreds with today’s gift card and bundle combos, and that’s before you even factor in the potential instant savings Samsung will offer with trade-ins.

Dive into our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review for more details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features:

Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically; Whether you’re posing in front of a famous landmark or want to get the whole group in, keep everything you want in frame. Galaxy Z Flip6 takes great photos and easily fixes imperfections, moves objects and enhances colors using Photo Assist with Galaxy AI. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode; When held in FlexMode, Galaxy Z Flip6 lets you easily control the cam with one hand and use Smooth Zoom control to record moments as they happen. Say bye to being lost in translation & hi to fluency in up to 16 languages using Interpreter with Galaxy AI; In FlexMode, your phone displays translations on both sides of the screen for easy in-person conversation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!