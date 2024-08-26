Hisense’s 2024 U8 mini-LED Google TVs upgrade your NFL experience at up to $600 off today

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Hisense’s higher-end, but value-packed U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TVs starting with the 65-inch model at $999.99 shipped. The is the 2024 model that carries a regular price tag $1,500 and is now matched at Best Buy. With the NFL season just getting underway, now’s a great time to refresh your main display while the price is right. This is $500 off and only once have we ever seen it go for less at Amazon – it was $50 less for a brief time, and that was for just 2-days during Prime Day over a month ago.

The brand’s U8 Series mini-LED Google smart TVs feature a series of updates this year that “dramatically improve the color, contrast, and detail of every picture” – double the local dimming zones, peak brightness 3000, QLED Quantum Dot color technology, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Anti-Glare Low Reflection technology.

They also feature Hisense’s 144Hz Game Mode Pro – a Variable Refresh Rate of 48Hz to 144Hz alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC to “virtually eliminate screen tearing and controller input lag.”

And let’s not leave out the Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa support alongside built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice command action, as well as Apple AirPlay and four HDMI inputs.

Be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs from $248 and everything else in our curated smart TV deal hub too.

HisenseU8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV features:

Hisense mini-LED Pro+ with Full Array Local Dimming Pro: Experience the latest and best in backlight technology. Mini-LED Pro+ is big on little details with Up to Peak Brightness 3000, you can detect each star in the night sky. Add in the Full Array Local Dimming Pro, with up to 2000+ local dimming zones, and every game, show and movie comes into even higher contrast and crisper focus. Once you see the darkest darks, whitest whites and brightest brights, there’s no going back. See color like you’ve never seen it before. QLED Quantum Dot Technology, significantly broadens the range of color you perceive to create over a billion individual shades. So, you can soak up every wave of the Caribbean Sea and every brushstroke of the desert sunset.

