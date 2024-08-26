Jackery’s 3-day flash sale drops the 2024 LiFePO4 Explorer 1000 v2 power station back to $599 low, more from $479

Jackery is having a Labor Day flash sale that will run through August 28, taking up to $2,900 off a small selection of power stations and solar generator bundles – giving you a nice range from off-grid camping support to home backup solutions to handle power outages. A notable unit for the nomadic wanderers amongst you is the new 2024 Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station that is back at its lowest price of $599 shipped, after using the on-page coupon for $200 off. Normally fetching $799 since releasing in May, it’s been keeping above $600 throughout most of the recent sales and discounts, with a similar 3-day flash sale first dropping costs to $599 back at the top of the month. It returns here today to repeat the $200 markdown, dropping it back to the lowest price we have tracked, with a bundle option available as well, giving you the power station and a 200W solar panel for $899, after using the on-page coupon for $400 off.

Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 v2 has been upgraded from the standard NMC lithium batteries to a LiFePO4 battery that provides greater efficiency and better operations at lower charge levels. Its capacity has been bumped up from 1,002Wh to 1,070Wh, while its output power has also raised from 1,000W to 1,500W in order to cover running a greater array of appliances. Charging times have also been more significantly improved, with what used to take 7.5 hours through a 180W max solar input now only taking 3 hours with a 600W solar input or 1.6 hours via a wall outlet (as well as 12-hour charging through a car port).

Through the companion app, you can even activate its emergency charging feature that can fully charge the battery from a wall outlet in just one hour, which makes last-minute trip plans or sudden weather warnings far less stressful. Its also been given the next generation of Chargeshield 2.0 that provides a whopping 62 forms of all-round protection, so don’t worry about accidental surges from storms, sudden outages, etc. It has seven output ports for your charging needs: three ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port.

Jackery Labor Day flash sale discounts:

You’ll also find EcoFlow having just launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign, currently taking up to $2,648 off its offers of power stations, bundles, and accessories – with plenty of options for nomadic travelers’ off-grid camping needs or for complete home backup support during storms and power outages. You’ll find more power stations discounts collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with electric tools, EVs, eco-friendly appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station features:

1070Wh Capacity and 1500W Output with a 50% Boost

USB-A/C Ports, up to 100W Dual PD Charging

Next-Gen Chargeshield 2.0 with 62 Forms of All-Round Protection

Emergency Super Charging Capability from 0% to 100% in Just 1 Hour

Warranty Extension: 3-Year Warranty + 2-Year Extended Warranty

