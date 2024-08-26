LISEN’s flexible MagSafe car mount nosedives to $6 Prime shipped (54% off, Amazon low)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the official LISEN storefront offering its Rotatable MagSafe Car Mount for $5.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can still dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Typically sold for $13, you’re now able to score an impressive 54% discount. This undercuts previous lows, leaving you with an opportunity to cash in on the best price yet. Learn more about this flexible MagSafe mount for your vehicle down below.

Get your iPhone out of your pocket and up on the dashboard with this affordable MagSafe mount from LISEN. It features a flexible design that can not only swivel and rotate a full 360 degrees, you’ll also be able to adjust the arm up and down to help you find the best viewing angle. I have a docking solution in my vehicle and whenever I need to drive a rental without one, I’m quickly reminded just how clumsy it feels to not have a dedicated place to put your phone while driving.

Now that you have a MagSafe mount in your car, why not add MagSafe to some more gear with four magnetic stickers at $2 each. This price marks a return to the Amazon low, making now a superb time to strike. And when you’re not in your car and need to top off your devices, it’s hard to go wrong with two VOLTME 30W USB-C wall chargers at just $7.50 each.

LISEN Rotatable MagSafe Car Mount features:

Our Master Magnetic Car Phone Mount with Rotation/MagSafe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best.

LISEN has upgraded this magsafe car dash mount from 3 directions; Upgrade Multi-adjustment to help you find the best car mount location; Cell phone holder for car mount with most durable design; Magnetic phone car mount that has the strongest magnet force, which can hold up to 12 iPhone 15 Pro Max. LISEN provides at least 1 years of user service.

