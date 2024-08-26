Add MagSafe to whatever you want with four magnetic stickers at $2 each (Amazon low)

The official LISEN storefront over at Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of LISEN MagSafe Stickers for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can avoid shipping fees when checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Regularly sold for $10, you’re looking at a 20% savings. This paves the way for you to add MagSafe to four different things at just $2 a pop. Perhaps the best news here is that you’re looking at a match of the all-time low. Learn more about these MagSafe stickers down below.

Once you’re hooked on MagSafe, it’s hard to live without it. As I write this, I have my iPhone propped up on a MagSafe charger and I love how simple it is to just snap onto and know everything is perfectly lined up. With these stickers, you’ll be able to add MagSafe to cases, devices, and more. In the box you’ll find four stickers, four transparent protectors for whatever you’re attaching it to, and a couple of mounting guides to help ensure you get everything perfectly lined up.

And since we’re talking MagSafe, now seems like a great time to highlight today’s deal on Belkin’s official 15W Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at $64. Usually priced at $80, you’re looking at a $16 discount across four colorways. You can also find iOttie’s 2024 Qi2 15W MagSafe car vent mount charger for $39, which happens to be the Amazon low.

LISEN MagSafe Sticker features:

Due to the upgraded design of the alloy material, the magsafe sticker can generate 4 times the magnetic force when in contact with Magsafe accessories，ensuring your phone stays firmly attached to all your accessories.

This Magsafe metal ring sticker is specifically designed to be ultra-thin, with a thickness of just 0.4mm and a weight of only 1.8g. Not only does it avoid adding bulk to your phone, but it’s also incredibly lightweight and won’t interfere with wireless charging capabilities.

