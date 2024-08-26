Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter hits one of its best prices ever today at $36

Today we are tracking one of the best prices ever on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $35.99 shipped via Target. We saw a notable deal on this model at Target a few weeks ago at $45, but if that wasn’t low enough to get you to pull the trigger, it is now $9 less and sitting at the lowest price we can find. This model carries a $90 MSRP, but it more typically sits in the $50 range at Amazon when it is in stock – you currently cannot buy it there. And folks with a Target Circle Card will score an additional 5% off.

The Motorola MA1 is a handy little gadget that will upgrade your vehicle’s entertainment system with wireless Android Auto tech. The “Google-licensed bridge technology” is made to enable wireless Android Auto in cars with factory-fitted wired Android Auto so you can connect your smartphone wirelessly to the vehicle’s entertainment system. Our hands-on review of this model details the experience further.

For a while there, Motorola’s MA1 was just one of the better Android Auto options from a reputable brand, not the most affordable. But it is now even less than many of the options we would tend to suggest as a lower-priced solutions.

This AAwireless take on the Android Auto dongle is another solid options with some support and functionality, but again, it’s going to reach significantly deeper into your pocket to get it – it sells for $65 on Amazon right now. Here’s our hands-on review of this one for more details.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display. The world’s first and only wireless Android Auto adapter using Google-licensed bridge technology to enable wireless Android Auto in cars or trucks with factory-fitted wired Android Auto. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to your car’s existing Android Auto, making it even easier to get all your favorite apps on your car display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!