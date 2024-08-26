Save 20% on Z GRILLS’ updated 2024 550B2 beginner-friendly pellet grill and smoker at $321

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 2024 ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $320.54 shipped ahead of Labor Day’s arrival next week. Down today from $399, it entered 2024 at a lower $380 rate before rising back to its old $419 list price until it saw back-to-back discounts in March – the first dropping costs to $400 and the second taking things further to $319. Since then it’s mainly kept above $360, but today it drops costs with a solid 20% markdown that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $16 above the all-time low from Christmas sales.

With this upgraded 550B2 model, you’ll have everything you need to enjoy backyard cookouts and BBQs beyond just holiday gatherings, with the grill utilizing wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. It delivers 8-in-1 versatility to your setup, allowing you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, sear, and char-grill – covering a wide array of mains and sides alike. It features a PID auto-temperature controller that makes it an ideal fit for beginners as the annoying work is done for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rates, with a real-time temperature display that gives you pre-settable controls over its temperature range. It’s also had some newly added features too, like the included meat probe, its improved hopper clean-out system, an added pellet view window for easier monitoring, and even a protective cover for the control board.

Traeger Grills is currently offering Labor Day savings on a selection of its grills/smokers, fuel sources, and accessories – up to 38% off – with the brand’s Pro 34 model that just dropped down to its second-lowest price a few days ago. You can also find more pellet grills and smoker discounts in our Green Deals hub, or head over to our home goods hub for all manner of cooking accessories.

Z Grills ZPG-550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

BETTER THAN GAS or OTHER GRILLS: There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or Charcoal grill.

THE LATEST PID V2.1 TECHNOLOGY: Our Gen V2.1 PID controller with an LCD screen auto-tunes fuel feed and airflow rate in real-time, ensuring temperature consistency despite external weather factors or temperature variances.

SMARTER THAN YOU THOUGHT: Auto temperature controller, real-time LED temperature display, Hopper Clean-out, Pellet View Window, our pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. Super easy cooking for beginners.

ADDED NEW FEATURE: Includes Meat Probe, Conveniently monitor food temperatures without lifting the lid.Hopper Clean-out, Pellet View Window and Control Board Protective Cover.

BUILT TO LAST: Sturdy steel construction with high-temperature powder coat finish makes the pellet grill long-lasting, bringing you years of ultimate wood-fired grilling experience.

