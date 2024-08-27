Alienware’s lightest wireless gaming mouse just hit the $110 Amazon low (Reg. $150)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Alienware’s new Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse to $109.99 shipped. Today’s deal lands as the first major discount we have tracked for this mouse which debuted earlier this year carrying a $150 price tag. Today’s 27% discount shaves $40 off its usual going rate to mark a new all-time low on Amazon. Both black and white variants are down to their lowest prices on Amazon today, and they’re currently fetching $120 at Dell’s online store with a lighter $30 discount.

This Pro wireless gaming mouse is Alienware’s lightest mouse at 59 grams. It supports up to 26,000 DPI and is “esports ready” with both 4KHz wireless and 8KHz wired polling rates for quick response times. This optical gaming mouse sports six programmable buttons, and the brand says it uses optical switches that are rated for up to 70 million clicks. The Alienware Pro wireless mouse is rated to last for up to 120 hours on a single charge at 1KHz, and it comes with a 2-meter flexible braided cable along with pre-installed PTFE feet.

This, by the way, is not the only Alienware gear that’s discounted today. We are tracking a deal that drops Alienware’s AW520H wired gaming headset to $60, down from its usual price of $90.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Lightning-fast response times: 4KHz wireless – 0.25ms response times/8KHz wired – 0.125ms response times. Get the advantage when a millisecond is the difference between 1st and 2nd place and pinpoint precision with high polling rates to minimize input delay for a more responsive and seamless connection from your brain, to the mouse, to the game.

Every click, perfected: Experience faster* button debounce times with Alienware-exclusive Magnetic-Force Keyplates and optical switches. The keyplates prevent stuck buttons when rapidly clicking and provide the perfect balance between sound and feel. *Recommended to use Alienware Desktop/Laptops with 9th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7, AMD Ryzen 7 2000 series or above for best 8KHz (USB) / 4KHz (Wireless) experience.

Tailor your experience: The Alienware Command Center lets you change DPI, alter polling rate, customize buttons and create custom profiles for when you’re on the go*. *AWCC v6.1x or later required for certain features. Multiple profiles and additional features via software update mid 2024.

