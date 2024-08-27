Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector falls to $16, or grab two for $30 (Up to 40% off, Amazon low)

Drop by the official Anker storefront over at Amazon and you’ll find a 2-pack of its 9-in-1 USB-C Surge Protectors for $29.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can score free shipping when checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Typically sold for $50, you’re looking at a $20 markdown that amounts to 40% in savings. This matches the previous all-time low, making this as good of a time to strike as any. You can also pick up an individual surge protector for $15.99, which is roughly 38% off. Continue reading to learn more about the features.

Outfitted with six AC outlets, two USB-A, and one 20W Type-C port, this compact surge protector is ready to turn one outlet into nine different power sources. It wields a 5-foot cable, allowing you to extend the reach of an outlet by quite a bit. You’ll also find 300 Joules of surge protection onboard, a feature that is routinely left out in power strips like this. Similarly, all six AC outlets are grounded, ensuring that two- and three-prong devices can be plugged in.

Folks that are primarily after USB-A and Type-C charging should have a look at VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port charger. This more-than-capable solution aims to satisfy your office power needs at $80. It’s a value-packed price, with competitors charging much more than this, even when on sale. And don’t forget that Prime members can still pick up two Anker braided 6-foot 60W USB-C cables for just $5.50.

Anker 9-in-1 USB-C Surge Protectors features:

Fast USB-C Charging: Charge your phone at high speed via the 20W USB-C port.

Power Up to 9 Devices: 6 AC outlets, 2 USB ports, and 1 USB-C port power everything on your desk from a single compact device.

Space-Saving Design: Takes up less space on your desk thanks to a compact design with outlets located on three sides.

8-Point Safety System: Features fire-resistance, overload protection, surge protection, over-temperature protection, and more to deliver safe power to your connected devices.

What You Get: 2 pack Anker 332 USB Power Strip, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, adhesive strip, and friendly customer service. *For this connected equipment warranty, “lifetime” is defined as the lifetime of the product.

