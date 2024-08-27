Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protector falls to $16, or grab two for $30 (Up to 40% off, Amazon low)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonHome GoodsSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
40% off From $16

Drop by the official Anker storefront over at Amazon and you’ll find a 2-pack of its 9-in-1 USB-C Surge Protectors for $29.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can score free shipping when checking out with $35 or more in their cart. Typically sold for $50, you’re looking at a $20 markdown that amounts to 40% in savings. This matches the previous all-time low, making this as good of a time to strike as any. You can also pick up an individual surge protector for $15.99, which is roughly 38% off. Continue reading to learn more about the features.

Outfitted with six AC outlets, two USB-A, and one 20W Type-C port, this compact surge protector is ready to turn one outlet into nine different power sources. It wields a 5-foot cable, allowing you to extend the reach of an outlet by quite a bit. You’ll also find 300 Joules of surge protection onboard, a feature that is routinely left out in power strips like this. Similarly, all six AC outlets are grounded, ensuring that two- and three-prong devices can be plugged in.

Folks that are primarily after USB-A and Type-C charging should have a look at VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port charger. This more-than-capable solution aims to satisfy your office power needs at $80. It’s a value-packed price, with competitors charging much more than this, even when on sale. And don’t forget that Prime members can still pick up two Anker braided 6-foot 60W USB-C cables for just $5.50.

Anker 9-in-1 USB-C Surge Protectors features:

  • Fast USB-C Charging: Charge your phone at high speed via the 20W USB-C port.
  • Power Up to 9 Devices: 6 AC outlets, 2 USB ports, and 1 USB-C port power everything on your desk from a single compact device.
  • Space-Saving Design: Takes up less space on your desk thanks to a compact design with outlets located on three sides.
  • 8-Point Safety System: Features fire-resistance, overload protection, surge protection, over-temperature protection, and more to deliver safe power to your connected devices.
  • What You Get: 2 pack Anker 332 USB Power Strip, welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, lifetime* $25,000 connected equipment warranty, adhesive strip, and friendly customer service. *For this connected equipment warranty, “lifetime” is defined as the lifetime of the product.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories Anker

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

Keychron Mechanical Keyboards

8Bitdo Controllers

Slip Jackery’s 290Wh Explorer power station into ...
Flights or train rides coming up? LISEN has you covered...
NIU’s class 3 BQI-C3 Pro e-bike makes commuting e...
Easily tackle projects with two Worx clamping sawhorses...
Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac with deals now s...
Just $65 adds an extra 24-inch MSI Pro FHD 100Hz monito...
Today’s best iOS price drops: Lovecraft’s U...
VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port USB-C charger satisfies ...
Load more...
Show More Comments