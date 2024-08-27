VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port USB-C charger satisfies your office power needs at $80 (Reg. $140)

The official VOLTME storefront at Amazon is now offering its new 240W 6-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $79.99 shipped once the on-page $20 off coupon has been clipped. Less than two months ago, this charger hit the scene for $140. The first price drop we saw was a couple weeks ago when it fell to $125, but today’s deal goes far beyond that, offering 43% in savings which amounts to $60 off. Unsurprisingly, this has lead us to a new all-time low, making now a solid time to set up your office charging setup for years to come. Learn more down below.

Ready to dish out up to 240W of power across six USB-A and Type-C ports, this powerful charger goes head-to-head with the competition while significantly undercutting others on price. A single Type-C port can deliver 140W of power, or two can be used to output 100W each. The USB-A ports deliver up to 18W of energy each, as well. It’s available in black or white colorways, too, allowing you to pick the right look for your setup.

And if you need power when out and about, be sure to check out this markdown on Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank. It wields two built-in cables (one Lightning and one USB-C) and is all yours for $29. Folks that want something much more powerful with plenty of ports can opt for EcoFlow’s 256Wh RIVER 2 portable power station at $168.

VOLTME 240W 6-Port USB-C Wall Charger features:

Unleash 240W of Super Power: With one USB-C port providing up to 140W, and the other five ports sharing 100W, charge up to 6 devices simultaneously with a maximum output of 240W.

6-in-1 USB C Charger: VOLTME usb c charger block provides 6 charging wattage options with 4 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports. Such a usb c multiport charger can handle all your devices at fast speed with a total output up to 241W. What’s cool is that you can charge two laptops with our top two usb c ports of 100w.

