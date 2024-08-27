Elgato’s new Wave Neo USB-C microphone is back to its lowest price at $75

Over at Amazon, you can now score Elgato’s new Wave Neo microphone at $74.99 shipped. This particular mic hit the scene a few months back alongside other products in Elgato’s Neo family carrying a $90 price tag. Today’s 17% discount shaves $15 off its usual going rate to land it back at its lowest price from last month. Head below for more details.

Elgato’s new Wave Neo is a condenser microphone that comes in white and ships with a raised desktop stand. It works well with a variety of devices, including PC, Mac, gaming consoles, and even iPhones. This USB microphone uses a Type-C connector, and it’s very easy to set up and use out of the box without needing any additional equipment. Some other highlights of the Wave Neo microphone include a tap-to-mute feature, support for Elgato’s more advanced Wave Link app, and more. It is also sustainably packaged with zero plastic.

If you are looking for gaming headset to pair with this microphone then check out the deal that drops Alienware’s AW520H wired gaming headset to $60, down from its usual price of $90.

Elgato Wave Neo microphone features:

Sound Pro: Minimize distortion often associated with built-in microphones or ear/headphone mics, ensuring clear and pristine audio quality

Seamless integration: Ready out of the box with plug ‘n play functionality, and ultra versatile compatibility with laptops, iPads, PS5, iPhones, and more, all controlled effortlessly through the Stream Deck app

Intuitive controls: Tap to mute with LED indicator for instant feedback, plus effortless headphone jack connectivity for zero-delay listening pleasure

High-rise stand design: Elevate your microphone above your desk level and bring it closer to your mouth. This adjustment ensures clearer audio capture of your voice while minimizing background noise from your keyboard and mouse

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!