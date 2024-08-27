Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped today

While there’s still time to lock in the up to $350 in FREE gift cards on the new Pixel 9 smartphones, folks looking for the latest from Google without spending that sort of cash are in luck. Today Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the latest Google Pixel 8a handset at $449 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This $50 price drop is also live on the elevated 256GB model that is dropping from the regular $559 down to $509 shipped.

Well, it’s certainly not one of the exciting new Pixel 9 devices. But if you’re looking to save some cash and the still live pre-order promotions on Google’s latest aren’t enough or you to pull the trigger, the 2024 Pixel 8a is here to save the day. Even if you factor in the value of the $100 gift card you’ll score on the most affordable Google Pixel 9, the 8a still lands at $250 less.

The Google Pixel 8a is the brand’s latest entry-level device. It delivers on a comparable aesthetic as the latest 9 series model with a much more digestible price tag and more than capable specs too. Centered around the 6.1-inch Actua display, it features Adaptive Battery tech that provides up to 24 hours of operation on a single charge with an Extreme Battery Saver mode that can extend that to an impressive 72 hours when needed.

The IP67 protection safeguards your new handset from spills and mishaps and, despite its far more accessible price tag, you’re still getting a device that runs AI features like Gemini action and Circle to Search:

…search anything right from the app you’re in, just by drawing a circle around an image, text, or video; get a summary of emails and brainstorm ideas with Gemini; and avoid spammers with Call Assist.

Everything else you need to know is in our hands-on review and you’ll find some deals on the higher-end, previous-generation models below as well:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

Google Pixel 8a features:

The best-in-class camera with Google AI helps you take photos and videos you won’t believe you actually took. And make edits like magic. Did someone blink or look away? With Best Take, you can combine similar photos into one where everyone looks great. Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting noises in video like cars and wind, so you can hear the sounds you want. Use Magic Editor to change the background, move an object, make it disappear with Magic Eraser, and more. Just draw a circle around an image or text, even in a video. Google AI finds it fast – right from the app you’re in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!