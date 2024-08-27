Have this 55-inch electric standing desk shipped to your door for $130 (Reg. $180, Amazon low)

Drop by the official HUANUO storefront over at Amazon to find its 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk for $129.99 shipped. Usually sold for $180, you’re looking at a substantial discount on an already-affordable electric standing desk. The $50 discount is available in both black and vintage brown colorways, paving the way for 28% in savings no matter which style you prefer. Perhaps the best news here is that today’s deal is a match for the all-time low. Learn more about this standing desk down below.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pick up a standing desk, this could be it! This model features a surface that spans nearly 5 feet wide with a depth of 2 feet. The height can be adjusted between 27.9 to 46.5 inches tall. It can remember four preferred heights, allowing you to quickly dial things in for sitting, standing, another person, and the list goes on.

Add the power you need to this desk with Anker’s 9-in-1 USB-C surge protectors from $16. You can also grab a couple of them for an even better discount at $15 each. You can opt to go all-in on USB-A and Type-C with VOLTME’s new 240W 6-port charger at $80. It’s typical $140 price was already competitive, but now you’re looking at an even better deal that takes 43% off.

HUANUO 55- by 24-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

Dependable Desk: This electric standing desk provides everything you need with a stable structure, reliable adjustable height performance, and handy extra features.

Ultimate Stability: The strong desktop rests on a sturdy frame built with automotive-grade SPCC cold-rolled steel.

Reliable & Durable: We thoroughly test our standing desks to ensure reliable long-term performance. This adjustable desk has been lift-tested 50,000 times while fully loaded.

