Linkind’s Edison smart bulbs with Matter are 30% off, grab four at $35 (Under $9 each)

The official Linkind storefront at Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of its Matter Edison Bulbs for $34.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Generally, you’d have to fork over $50 for these, which works out to $12.50 per bulb. Today’s discount takes that down to under $9 each. While we have seen them fall as low as $7 per bulb in the past, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and a solid value for an Edison bulb that’s ready for just about anything thanks to Matter support. Continue reading to learn more.

After going hands on with Linkind’s RGB Matter bulbs, I was, and continue to be, impressed by the value offered. These swap out RGB in favor of Edison styling, which generally sells for a lot more. At under $9 each, this is arguably among the best values we’ve tracked for Matter-enabled Edison bulbs. Thanks to Matter support, you’ll be able to tie them into all the big smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and more.

While we’re talking smart lights that have eye-catching designs, be sure to scope out the deal we’ve spotted on Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread. It’s been marked down to $75, a price that delivers 25% in savings. And if you don’t care about Matter support, be sure to check out Govee’s Smart RGB Wall Sconce Kit at $50.

Linkind Matter Edison Bulb features:

Linkind Matter smart light bulbs are compatible with all smart home platforms that join the Matter protocol. You can control all your smart home devices through platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home without having to download additional apps.

Scan the Matter QR code to pair your light bulbs and easily add them to Matter-certisfied APP or AiDot APP.

Go deep into customizing your smart bulbs with the AiDot App (colors, lighting scenes, schedules and more) or connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control.

