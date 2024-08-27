Flights or train rides coming up? LISEN has you covered with its MagSafe iPhone holder at $13 (Reg. $20)

Right now the official LISEN storefront over at Amazon is offering its MagSafe Airplane/Train Tray Smartphone Holder for $12.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. You’d generally have to spend $20 on this accessory, but a direct markdown paired with the aforementioned coupon slashes $7 off. Not only does this lead to 35% in savings, but also delivers a new all-time low. If you have some flights or train rides ahead, this could make them a lot more enjoyable. Learn more down below.

Having just spent several hours on a train last week, I can tell you first hand that this LISEN accessory would certainly have come in handy. Throughout the ride I needed to creatively prop up my iPhone so I could catch up on my favorite content, and the viewing angles were less than ideal. This airplane holder is ready to snap onto the tray found on airplanes and trains alike, and features a MagSafe connector to let you quickly snap your phone onto it.

LISEN MagSafe Airplane/Train Tray Smartphone Holder features:

The LISEN for MagSafe Airplane Phone Holder quickly secures your phone in 0.1 seconds, eliminating the hassle of traditional iphone holder clamp adjustments. Designed for stability, This travel gadgets ensures your phone stays in place during flights. Unleash your creativity on the go with the Mag-Safe Anywhere Phone Holder

Featuring a base compatible with 1.18-inch flat surfaces and silicone padding for protectio,LISEN folding all metal for magsafe car mount seamlessly transitions into a flexible 360° rotatable dashboard cell phone holder, perfect for multiple spots in your car. Unlike adhesive or car vent phone mount, it clamps securely and leaves no trace.Achieve the perfect angle by clipping it onto any surface, from your car to street furniture

